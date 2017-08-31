Sierra Leone: 'SLPP Delegates' Conference Must Go On'

Chairman of the Independent Elections Monitoring Oversight Committee (IEMOC) of the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) has disclosed that the party has put every mechanism in place for the forthcoming delegates' conference scheduled for 15th to the 19th September, 2017, in the eastern district town of Kenema.

Professor Laurence Kamara made the statement at a press conference at the SLPP headquarters in Freetown yesterday, stating that since their appointment by the National Executive Council (NEC) in January, they have been working very hard to address some of the challenges facing the party and to prepare the ground for the party's delegates' conference.

He promised that they will ensure free, fair and credible elections.

"We are independent and we will remain to be so. The party has faced a lot of challenges over the years, but we are now quite prepared for the SLPP delegates' conference. It is important to note in this process that NEC has the responsibility of endorsing the party delegate list. Our responsibility is to conduct those elections as guided by the rules and regulations of the Political Parties Registration Commission," he said.

Another member of the Committee, Dr. Denise Sandy, also said they were independently elected by NEC and that an office was given to them to legitimise their position, adding that they are not in support of any candidate.

"We are inviting every Sierra Leonean to be in Kenema for this conference. We have published the list given to us by NEC. We do not want anybody to misinform the public that the Chairman and Leader of the party or the Secretary General should sign the delegate list before publication. We were elected by NEC and we are only answerable to them. We have published the SLPP delegate list in Bo, Makeni and Kenema, respectively without any contest," he said and called on SLPP members including Sierra Leoneans to cooperate with the party.

Asked about the names and details of aspirants for the flag bearer position, Sandy said.

"It is the responsibility of the secretariat to provide the names of aspirants. We only conduct elections," he concluded.