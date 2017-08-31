31 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Boks v All Blacks Tickets On Sale At R950

Newlands will host the All Blacks for the first time since 2008 when they take on the Springboks on Saturday, October 7, with public tickets going on sale on Monday, September 11.

Public ticket sales for the match will cater for a diverse audience, ranging in price from R100 for the scholars' enclosure , R150 for standing room and R450 for selected seats, up to R950 for prime seats .

Due to overwhelming demand for this match and with limited tickets available to the public, supporters are encouraged to secure their tickets as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

Public tickets will go on sale at 12:00 on September 11 from wprugby.computicket.com or any Computicket outlet.

Current Newlands season tickets are valid for the Springbok v All Blacks Test match, with no further action required of season ticket holders. Scholar season tickets are also valid for Under-18s in the dedicated enclosure.

There are no public tickets currently legally on sale. Only tickets bought from wprugby.computicket.com or any Computicket outlet will be valid for this match.

These are the only outlets which are licenced to sell tickets to Newlands. Tickets obtained from any other source are not valid.

The first Test match between the Springboks and All Blacks, at Newlands, took place in 1928, with the All Blacks winning the 'Umbrella Test' 13-5. The Rugby Championship Test this year will be only the 10th encounter between the two teams at the second oldest active Test venue in the world after Lansdowne Road.

Ticket prices for Springboks v All Blacks at Newlands on October 7:

Category One & Two

R950

Category Three

R850

Category Four

R450

Category Five (standing)

R150

Scholars enclosures

R100 - (Dedicated Under-18 scholars enclosures at the north and south ends of the ground)

Source: Sport24

South Africa

