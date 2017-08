The draw for the 2017 Gunjur nawettan was held on Monday at the Gunjur Day Care Centre.

Sixteen teams are set to compete for the league and knockout title in the town's summer biggest football gala.

The draw for the 2017 Gunjur nawetan season is as follows:

Group A Group B

Reliance FC Red Star FC

Gam Rock FC Commit FC

FC Halifax Town Sibidinto FC

De Pub FC Blaness FC

Group C Group D

Kundembo FC Dunes FC

Mighty Ajax FC Solid Properties FC

Santos FC FC Bax