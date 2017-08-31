31 August 2017

Gambia: Lamin King Colley Junior Tourney Final Set for Tobaski Day

By Lamin Darboe

The 2017 Lamin King Colley junior football tournament final slated for the first day of Tobaski feast 2017, at the Comuim Park Opposite Gunjur Car Park at 4.30pm.

The long-awaited final is set to feature Njie FC and Halifax FC after winning their semifinal matches.

Njie FC beat Young Sunderland FC on penalties to advance to the final after their 1-1 draw in the regulation time in the semifinal.

Halifax FC defeated Global FC on penalties to progress to the final following their goalless draw in the regulation time in the semifinal.

The winner will receive a giant trophy and cash prize of D5, 000, while the runners-up will pocket D4, 000.

