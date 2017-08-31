31 August 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Col Sait Njai Gains Admission At UK Royal College of Defence Studies

Tagged:

Related Topics

The British Embassy Banjul is delighted to announce that Colonel Sait Njai of the Gambian Armed Forces has been accepted onto the prestigious Royal College of Defence Studies post-graduate programme in London.

Colonel Sait Njai will be the first ever Gambian participant on the year-long RCDS programme funded by the UK Government and starting in September 2017.

The world-renowned Royal College of Defence Studies programme brings together senior military officers, government officials and future leaders from the private sector with participation from the United Kingdom and more than 50 other countries.

It focuses on developing strategic understanding and capacity for strategic thinking with a particular emphasis on the international security agenda; the levers that provide for security, stability and prosperity; and the key tenets of leadership at a national strategic level.

UK Ambassador, Sharon Wardle, congratulated Colonel Sait Njai prior to his departure. She described the programme as a great example of the warmth of the bilateral defence relationship and praised the work of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Gambian Armed Forces in helping to build a modern, secure future for The Gambia.

Gambia

Solicitor General, Former GNPC MD Face Commission

Cherno Marena, the Solicitor General and legal Secretary, on 30 August 2017 testified before the commission of inquiry… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.