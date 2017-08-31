31 August 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: GRA Holds Orientation for Senior Managers

By Abdoulie Nyockeh

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) on Wednesday commenced a two-day training for 25 senior staff of the authority at Senegambia Beach Hotel in Kololi.

Alieu Bittaye, GRA director of management service, said the training was an in-service orientation for senior staff who are already in the system, some for as long as 25 years.

"GRA thought it important that these staff are given an in-service training to enlighten and inform them of the developments and programmes of the institution, especially the reform programme that is taking place," he said.

"This orientation will, therefore, serve as a platform or opportunity for them [participants] to know what is happening within the institution and at what level."

During the training, the participants were taken through the GRA corporate strategic plan, 2015-2019; overview of the schemes of services and competency database; overview of GRA risk management policies/strategies; staff posting and deployment policy and procedures; strategies to address tax liabilities of business; internal audit issues and challenges; staff pension, welfare and benefit issues; and procurement and payment processing issues, etc.

The opening session was graced by GRA commissioner general, Yankuba Darboe, who urged the participants to take the training seriously as it was among the most important trainings in "the sense that the training targeted senior management of the authority".

