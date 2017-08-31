Gambia: Turo Darboe Distributes 2,000 Rams, 19 Bulls for Tobaski

The coordinator of Vision Development Foundation has said the NGO has been engaged in countrywide distribution of 2,000 rams and 19 bulls for the Muslim feast of Tobaski.

Personally funded by businessman and philanthropist Modou Darboe, the distribution exercise formed part of the organisation's values to extend support to the poor and needy in these times.

The coordinator, Saikou Fofana, said the philanthropist has also sent 11 people on Hajj this year.

Imam Ismaila Beye of Sukuta Sanchaba thanked Mr Darboe after each of the central mosques from Brikama to Banjul benefitted from three rams each for the Imams and deputies in recognition of their services to communities.

"Modou's late father, Turo Darboe, gave the same courtesy to the needy during his lifetime," Imam Beye said at the distribution exercise held at Abuko abattoir yesterday.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Modou Lamin Sanneh, said from Ramadan to Tobaski and Christmas, helping the poor and the needy is at the heart of the NGO's agenda.

The director of the Association of NGOs in The Gambia, Ousman Yarboe, said VDF is one example of what NGOs are doing in the country.

Hon. Yusupha Cham, presidential adviser to Adama Barrow who represented the president at the distribution event, said: "Lessons should be drawn from this event... President urges for the love of thy neighbour to foster unity in the country."

He urges the population to notice people like Modou Darboe as government is not able to do what the NGO is doing.

Source: Sanna Camara