The Gambia Football Federation has revealed members of the Super Nawettan Committee as the country's community biggest football fray is fast approaching.

General Lang Tombong Tamba was appointed as the chairman and Alagie Faye appointed as the vice-chairman.

Members of the Super Nawettan committee include Mrs Arret Njie Jah, Mr Joseph Sambou, Mr Ndongo Camara and Ms Sainabou Cham.

According to GFF, all the zones are expected to send one representative each to the Super Nawettan committee.