31 August 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia Wafu Squad Clout Brikama Selection in Warm-Up Clash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia WAFU squad on Monday defeated Brikama Selection 3-0 in a warm-up game played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The warm-up tie was part of The Gambia's preparations for the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations to be hosted in Ghana next month.

The Gambia WAFU squad lost to the newly-promoted first division side Fortune FC twice 2-1 and 3-1 respectively in their previous test match before thrashing Banjul Selection 3-0 prior to their Monday's clash with Brikama Selection.

Coach Omar Sise and his charges will play against the host Ghana in the opening game on 9 September 2017 in Cape Coast.

