The Gambia Football Federation has taken over Super Nawettan from the zones, according to news emanating from Football House in Kanifing East Layout.

The country's community biggest football fiesta was controlled by the zones for the past five years and has now been taken over by the Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

The GFF stated that any zone that did not play nawettan will not participate in the 2017 Super nawettan.

According to the GFF, the 2017 Super Nawettan will kick off in October 2017.