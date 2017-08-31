South Africa: Cavendish Returns for Tour of Britain

The Tour of Britain gets underway on Sunday, September 3 , and as two-time defending champions, Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka are looking forward to competing in Britain's most premier road cycling stage race once again.

The Tour of Britain will again comprise of eight stages, with Stage 5 being an individual time trial around Tendering.

The seven road stages provide a good mix of varied terrain with multiple options for the sprinters but also, a few launch pads where punchers and opportunists could take their chance.

As always, the weather and traditionally small roads coupled with the guaranteed electric roadside atmosphere will make for another exciting edition of the Tour of Britain.

After winning the 2015 edition with Edvald Boasson Hagen and in 2016 with Steve Cummings , Team Dimension Data will hope to make it a hat-trick of wins in 2017.

With the race against the clock sure to be a key factor in determining the overall GC, Team Dimension Data's six-rider team will be led by Boasson Hagen who has a proven ability over that distance of time trialling.

A strong mix of strength and experience will complete the line-up as Mark Cavendish , Bernhard Eisel , Mark Renshaw , Scott Thwaites and Jay Thomson will all be at the start on Sunday.

After fracturing his scapula on Stage 4 of the Tour de France, the Tour of Britain will be the first race back for Cavendish.

he Manxman proved at the Tour, his ability to come back at a high level after a recovery period and so we are delighted to have him ready for action once again.

Sport Director Roger Hammond said: It is great to be heading back to the Tour of Britain this week. As this event has grown in stature year on year, so has our team and the last two years in particular were fantastic for us. We always receive a huge amount of support in the UK for the team and for Qhubeka. With our partners, Dimension Data, Deloitte and Nederburg having such a large in presence over here too, the Tour of Britain is a very special and key event for our team. We will no doubt be looking to put on a good show once again, we always start a race with the goal to win, this year's Tour of Britain will be no different.

Source: Sport24