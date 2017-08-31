Zimbabwe plans to unveil at least 12 new pest and disease resistant tobacco varieties by end of next year as part of efforts to improve productivity, the Tobacco Research Board has said.

Ongoing research and initiatives are driven by ambitions to achieve yields of at least 2 000 kilogrammes per hectare from the current average of 1 500 kg next season through enhancing agronomic and crop protection practices.

Tobacco is Zimbabwe's single largest foreign currency earner with exports racking in just under $1 billion in 2016.

The Tobacco Research Board said the root-knot nematode suppressing grass variety, GRH1 and the high yielding and multi-diseases resistant flue cured tobacco varieties KRK71 (formerly T71)and KRK72 (formerly T72) were placed on open release last year with twelve new varieties set to be released in 2018.

This, said TRB in its 2016 annual report for the research period spanning between June 2015 and June 2016, will be after these varieties have satisfied the government distinctive, uniform and stability (DUS) test that will be conducted in the 2017/18 season.

"Of these, there are five flue-cured varieties -from T70 to T76- that are an addition to the recently released TMV-resistant batch," said TRB, adding these varities however have a slow ripening character and give predominantly orange cured leaf styles.

An additional five dark tobacco varieties -K DAC 008, K DFC 010, K DFC 100, K DFC 086 and K DFC 070- and two flue -cured varieties, T68 and T69, are expected to be put on open release after incorporation of TMV and root not nematode resistances. TRB is developing these for an unnamed client, involved in the production of these tobacco types in the region.

TRB said the extremely hot weather experienced in the reporting period resulted in resurgence of pests and diseases that would normally be a problem in tobacco.

For example, said TRB, many crops were infested by red spider mite (Tetanychesevansi), which flourishes in hot dry weather conditions.

"Fortunately, a number of chemical remedies were available although this has the effect of increasing the cost of production. K RK66 succumbed top white mould in some areas which was unexpected as the variety is supposed to resistant to the disease. Investigations revealed that the resistance was due to a double recessive gene which could have broken down. Efforts are currently underway to introduce a different dominant source of resistance," TRB said.

During the reporting period, TRB successfully produced seed for nine varieties, six flue cured and three burley varieties. The seed plots were established at all TRB stations being Banket, Oriental and Kutsaga and at various off-station sites in Beatrice, Burma valley, Chiredzi, Karoi, Marondera Trelawney, Tengwe and Wedza.

TRB said a total of 2 486kg burley seed and 2 038 flue-cured tobacco seed were produced in the past season, thus a total of 4 524 kg was produced against a set target of 3 425 kg.

The TRB reported a surplus of $758 553 which was lower than the $1,7 million achieved prior year as total revenues slid 19 percent to $12,3 million after a 16 percent slump in tobacco levy receipts to $4,2 million. The decline in levy receipts was due to a decline in tobacco sales for the year which retreated.

Other income also went down by 20 percent to $8,1 million.