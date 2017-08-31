31 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ditched Domingo Named New SA 'A' Coach

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that former Proteas coach Russell Domingo has been named coach of the South Africa 'A' side.

Domingo tenure as national coach officially came to an end on Wednesday when West Indian Ottis Gibson was named new national coach.

Domingo, who co-incidentally celebrates his 43rd birthday today, succeeded Gary Kirsten as Proteas coach in 2013 with the recent 3-1 England Test series defeat his final assignment at the helm.

Gibson is currently the bowling coach of the England Test team and has previously served as head coach of the West Indies.

Meanwhile, incumbent SA 'A' coach Shukri Conrad will return to his previous full-time position as head coach of the Powerade National Academy.

