A nineteen-year-old house- maid who was allegedly raped by Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant-Colonel Rangarirai Kembo was a virgin and was also allegedly sodomised by the army boss, the court heard yesterday.

Giving testimony in the case at the Harare Magistrates' Court yesterday, Sharon Mabaya, the nurse who examined the maid, said she told her that it was her first time to have sex and that she was also penetrated anally.

Mabaya said she examined the maid three days after the alleged rape and she had healed hymenal tears. Prosecutor Mr Timothy Makoni inquired if the maid told Mabaya that she bled during the allegedly sexual assault.

"She just said it was her first time," said Mabaya. "There was no injury to her anus. Although it differs from person to person, usually hymenal tears will be fresh within three days."

Mr Makoni inquired if it was normal not to see bruising or redness and the nurse said it depended with the individual's immune system. Mabaya said the maid did not tell her that she was turned away by the police and said that she was in a stable state.

Mr Makoni tendered a voice recording sent on a WhatsApp group by the complainant opening up about the alleged sexual abuse. The matter was adjourned to September 4, to allow the State to transcribe the recording.

Mr Makoni alleged that on July 29 this year at around 9pm, the maid was asleep in her bedroom when Kembo called her. The woman went to the dining room and Kembo ordered her to warm his food, and after serving him she went back to sleep.

It is alleged that Kembo called the woman again and asked her to remove the plates. Kembo called her again and asked her to watch television with him. The maid refused, indicating that she wanted to sleep.

She went back to her room and was awakened by Kembo, who was now standing at her door. Kembo allegedly started praising the woman, telling her how well behaved she was and that she was raised well.

Kembo allegedly walked towards the maid, kissed and fondled her, before raping her. The court heard that he ordered her not to tell anyone about the sexual abuse. The maid was medically examined and the report was tendered as an exhibit.