31 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Wanted Carjacking Suspect Nabbed

As part of bringing down the levels of trio and other serious crimes, Phokeng K9 Unit nabbed a 41-year-old carjacking wanted suspect through an intelligence driven operation on Tuesday, 29 August 2017.

The suspect's arrest came after a follow-up was made on information received that he was seen at Phokeng Mall. Upon searching him, the police found a car key in his possession. He took the police after questioning to Tlhabane where he kept a vehicle that was hijacked in Swartruggens earlier this month. The vehicle, a Ford Focus was found and seized.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrates' Court soon facing a charge of possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and carjacking

