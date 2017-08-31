Opposition parties have described the move by registrar general Tobaiwa Mudede to demand re-registration from holders of metallic Identification Cards (ID) as suspicious coming from an authority historically known for aiding the ruling party Zanu PF with electoral fraud.

Mudede, on Tuesday, said millions of Zimbabweans should swap their metallic IDs for plastic or paper waiting pass IDs to avoid being turned away during the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) which begins in October.

He said the metallic IDs are not readable for biometric voter registration.

But MDC director planning Ellen Shiriyedenga said his move was illegal and probably another scheme to systematically rig next year's election.

Shiriyedenga said Mudede was usurping the constitutional responsibility of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) by making such "wayward" assertions.

"The new constitution took this role away from his office and Mudede is now employing back door tactics to influence the electoral processes," said Shiriyedenga in a statement.

He added, "Mudede acted as a sole proprietor by unilaterally making this appalling electoral declaration. The absence of the ZEC voice at Mudede's press conference raises serious eyebrows."

According to the ZEC, BVR will only be used for registration and not voting in 2018 involving fingerprint scanning and capturing of face image.

"Biometrics will only be used for voter registration only, and identity cards will be used for physical verification of identity numbers and photographs. Only fingerprints will be scanned," she said.

"Probably Mr Mudede knows something which neither the electorate nor ZEC knows about. He should tell us which machine and for what purpose will scan IDs during BVR."

MDC feels this could be a ploy to create chaos and disturb the creation of a new voters roll.

Shiriyedenga said Mudede must be stopped from destroying the little confidence and trust opposition political parties and the electorate have on the electoral administration system.

"This shocking announcement is not a mistake, but evidently Zimbabweans are being Nikuved again. For the sake of a credible election, this mischievous behaviour by Mudede should be stopped forthwith, he must not be allowed to get away with electoral fraud ever again.

Obert Gutu, MDC-T spokesperson, said Mudede should strive to ensure the service and time is equitably distributed to ensure no citizen is disenfranchised from enjoying their political rights.

"Millions of Zimbabweans, in both rural and urban areas, are still holding onto their metal national IDs and it is, therefore, incumbent upon the Office of the Registrar General, to make sure that this exercise is efficiently and effectively rolled out countrywide," Gutu said.

He said the party would remain vigilant to ensure the exercise is not used to rig the coming elections and urged the electorate to comply with Mudede's order.

"We would also like to call upon Zimbabweans, particularly the youth, to make sure that they obtain the new machine - readable national IDs," he said.

Gutu said, "The future of our great country is firmly in our hands and never again should we allow the renegade and despotic Zanu PF regime, fronted by Robert Mugabe, to usurp our basic and fundamental human rights as well as to loot and plunder our God - given natural resources."

The identity card exercise replacement begins next Monday and ends in three months' time.