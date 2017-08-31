Eritrea: NAEDV - Seminar On Strengthening Organizational Capacity

Barentu — The chairman of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV), Mr. Gebrebrhan Eyasu conducted a seminar in Barentu on 25 August aimed at strengthening the organizational capacity of the association.

Indicating that without strong organizational capacity the mission of the association could not be realized, Mr. Gebrebrhan called on the war disabled veterans to join the association and become beneficiaries of the support being provided by the association and stakeholders.

Mr. Abraham Kifletsion, head of Information and Organization at the association, indicated that information is being gathered on the status of the war disable veterans in a bid to extend support relevant to their capacity of performance.

The head of association in the Gash Barka region, Mr. Shimwele Woldegergis on his part called on the heads of the sub-zonal associations to reinforce participation in the effort being exerted to strengthen organizational capacity.