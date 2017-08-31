Eritrean Delegation Participates At TICAD Conference

Asmara — Eritrean delegation headed by Eritrean Ambassador to Japan, Mr. Estifanos Afwerki along with Mr. Saleh Omar, Eritrean Ambassador to South Africa and Southern African countries, has participated at the Tokyo Cooperation on African Development held in Maputo, Mozambique, from 23 to 25 August.

At the conference which was opened by the Japanese Foreign Minister, Mr. Taro Kono , President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and Foreign Minister Oldemiro Julio Baloi of Mozambique delivered speeches on the significance of the Tokyo and African cooperation.

Ambassador Estifanos Afwerki also delivered official Eritrean statement at the Ministerial Follow-up Meeting on 24 August.

During the three days conference review on the deliberations made at the similar conference held in Nairobi in 2016 as well as discussion on strengthening the existing relation was conducted.

The objective of the Tokyo International Cooperation on African Development was also to promoting structural economic transformation through economic diversification, promoting resilient health systems for quality of life and promoting social stability for shred prosperity.