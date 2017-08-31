31 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Slams SA, Nigeria Over Slain Gaddafi - Reports

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
President Robert Mugabe and the late Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi (file photo).

President Robert Mugabe has criticised the 2011 decision made by African countries that voted in favour of a resolution by western countries to invade Libya resulting in the killing of Libyan long time leader Muammar Gaddafi, reports say.

According to Zimbabwe's state-owned Herald newspaper, the nonagenarian described the decision to support Nato's "no fly zone" as "shameful and disgraceful".

Mugabe said this while speaking during the official opening of the 67th World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa summit in Victoria Falls early this week.

"The weakest of our world system is that when innocent countries are attacked, we fold our hands. I'm saying this off the cut because it worries me. Where are we going? Where is the world going," Mugabe was quoted as saying.

The no fly zone decision had earlier failed to garner enough support after China and Russia who were part of the five countries with veto powers at the UNSC opposed the Nato backed resolution.

'He was a friend to his people'

During the second round of the vote, three African countries seating at the UNSC voted in favour of the Nato's backed "no fly zone" vote.

South Africa, Nigeria and Gabon were among the non-permanent members who voted in support of the resolution, the report said.

Mugabe said: "Then it came to us poor Africans. The Poor Africans, sometimes not thinking well about the consequences of those attacks. So, what did we have? Quite disgraceful and Shameful thing."

According to New Zimbabwe, President Mugabe applauded Gaddafi, saying: "Yes he may have been a dictator but he was a friend of his people, a lover of his people, one who desired that his people should develop and not live under poverty..."

Mugabe said that Gaddafi wanted to "democratise the African Union to be better politically and economically united".

News24

Zimbabwe

Musician Faces Culpable Homicide Charges

Musician Tererai Mugwadi, who allegedly drove her car while drunk leading to an accident that killed one person,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.