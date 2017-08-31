Sudan: Violent Central Darfur Camp Raid

Nierteti — A woman was injured when armed men fired heavily into the air during a raid on the market of the Northern camp for the displaced in Nierteti, Central Darfur on Sunday Night.

One of the camp sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that gunmen opened dense gunfire during a night raid on the camp's Blocks 7 and 8. Mariam Khamis was wounded in the crossfire.

The sheikh said the gunmen stole SDG 5,500 ($825), broke into shops, and stole 22 mobile phones and other money, before making-off into the night.

The local police have been alerted but no suspects have been apprehended.