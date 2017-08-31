30 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Al Bashir Extends State of Emergency to North Kordofan

Khartoum — A State of Emergency has been declared in North Kordofan, according to a Republican decree issued by Sudan's President Omar Al Bashir yesterday.

Al Bashir, who travelled to Jeddah yesterday to being the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage, said in his decree via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA): "The declaration of the State of Emergency in North Kordofan follows the provisions of Article 58 (1) (Z) of the Interim Constitution of the Republic of Sudan for the year 2005 read with the provisions of Article 4 of the Emergency and Protection of Public Safety Act of 1997..."

The decree declares that "this State of Emergency in North Kordofan is to include all the states of western Sudan such as Kordofan and Darfur to be governed by the emergency measures in force in Darfur since 2003 until today".

In April, the governors of North and West Kordofan declared a State of Emergency for the period of one month in order to contain the situation in the two neighbouring states.

