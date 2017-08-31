Uganda: AMISOM Fetes Uganda Police Officers for Distinguished Role in Stabilizing Somalia

A contingent of Individual Police Officers (IPOs) from Uganda have been feted by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) for their outstanding contribution in stabilizing the country. The officers who have completed their tour of duty were decorated at a function held in Mogadishu on Tuesday, presided by the AMISOM Police Chief of Staff, Rex Dundun.

Also present at the function were senior AMISOM Police officers, among them the AMISOM Police Operations Coordinator, Daniel Ali Gwambal, and the Coordinator Reforms and Restructuring, Maxwell Chikunguru. Mr. Dundun noted that the contingent had been instrumental in helping AMISOM Police implement its mandate, and thanked the government of Uganda for allowing the team to serve the Mission. "Let me start by first thanking the government of Uganda for giving us this group of officers. They are well trained and dedicated," the Chief of Staff who represented the AMISOM Police Commissioner Brig. Gen. Anand Pillay observed.

He hailed the Ugandan contingent for their diligence, noting that it had worked hard aiding AMISOM stabilize Somalia. "We have noticed some very diligent officers among you. We have noticed some very dedicated and professional officers in you and these qualities have not gone unnoticed," Mr. Dundun noted. IPOs are tasked with mentoring, advising and training the Somali Police Force (SPF), with whom they collocate at various police stations in Mogadishu and the federal states.