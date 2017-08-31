Namibia: No Crisis At Sunshine - Tobias

Boxing promoter Nestor Tobias on Wednesday shrugged off suggestions that the MTC Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy was in turmoil as ex-world champion Paulus 'The Rock' Ambunda pushes for an exit from "Africa's leading boxing stable".

Considered one of Sunshine's prized assets, Ambunda stunned his mentor Tobias last week when announcing he had moved to Salute Boxing Academy.

However, it appears his announcement, which he reiterated on Tuesday, was premature as he is still contracted to Sunshine Productions, who claim not to have been informed of Ambunda's intention to swap camps.

On Wednesday, Tobias took a dig at Ambunda and his 'new' associates, saying Sunshine Productions is a 17-year-old professional establishment run on sound business principles.

Whether Ambunda, or any other fighter, eventually leaves, would not diminish Sunshine's appeal, Tobias said.

"We are a leading promotion. We are the mother and father of boxing in Namibia," a bullish Tobias said at a press conference to announce the 'No Mercy Part 7' fight night, which takes place at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort on 9 September.

"Nobody can dump us. There's no boxer bigger than me. If a boxer wants to go and fight for funny titles, he can go," he continued.

"I always try to make the right decisions for the academy and give advice to the boxers. It's up to them to take it or leave it."

In another not-too-subtle swipe at his rivals and detractors, Tobias said the Sunshine brand was reputable the world over, hence their continued participation in high-profile international events.

That will again be demonstrated through "quality boxing" at the upcoming bonanza, where former WBA world lightweight champion Paulus 'The Hitman' Moses is the headline act.

Moses, bidding to improve his world rating and get a world title shot, puts his WBO Africa lightweight title on the line against Saidi Mundi from Tanzania.

"People don't just fight for world titles out of the blue. You have to get them a high world rating before you start talking about world title fights," stressed Tobias.

Namibia's most prominent prospect Sakaria 'Desert Storm' Lukas will edge closer to a world title fight should he successfully defend his WBO Africa featherweight title against Mudde Rabisa from Uganda in the main supporting bout.

A win is expected to see the WBO world No 5 into the top three.

In the night's other continental title fight, Jeremiah 'No Respect' Nakathila will challenge Said Chino from Tanzania for the vacant WBO Africa Jr lightweight strap.

Tickets fetch N$200 per person, with VIP tables for 10 going for N$10 000.

The full programme is attached.

Documents

No Mercy Programme