South Africa: Judicial Appointments - Helen Suzman Foundation Battle for Transparency Heads to Concourt

The manner in which the country's judges are appointed will be under the spotlight in the Constitutional Court on Thursday when an appeal by lobby group the Helen Suzman Foundation will be heard. The appeal is against a 2016 Supreme Court of Appeal judgment that the full deliberations of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), which assists the President in the appointment of judges, must remain confidential. By MARIANNE THAMM.

The courts have become the final frontier where the limits and freedoms of South Africa's constitutional democracy have been tested in the past 20 years. Which is why the Helen Suzman Foundation is keen to settle a legal issue on whether the full deliberations of the JSC with regard to candidates should be a matter of public record.

The JSC comprises 23 representatives from the South African legal community and government and is presided over by the Chief Justice. It is the JSC that is tasked with interviewing candidates for judicial posts and it is the commission which ultimately makes recommendations to the President with regard to appointments to the bench.

In 2012, the HSF launched a legal challenge pertaining to the JSC's interpretation and application of section 174 of the...