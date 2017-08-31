South Africa: A Response to Thabo Mbeki On 'The People Shall Govern'

analysis

The problem with Thabo Mbeki's analysis, The people shall govern - what does this mean?, reflecting on the motion of no confidence in Jacob Zuma, is that it avoids the critical issue of representative government. All the sins of the ANC in government - from the Arms Deal to State Capture - flow from the powerlessness of the people enshrined in the Constitution.

It is helpful to consider this in light of the essay Considerations on representative government, by the English liberal John Stuart Mill, first published in 1861 ahead of the second great Reform Act in the United Kingdom in 1867, which enfranchised the majority of the adult male working class.

Mill wrote that "real equality of representation is not obtained unless any set of electors ... have the power of combining with each other to return a representative".

What was vital for Mill was "the tie between the elector and the representative". He was clear about this: "Every one of the electors would be personally identified with his representative, and the representative with his constituents."

In this form of parliament, MPs would be chosen individually by groups of voters, so that each MP was "the one who best...