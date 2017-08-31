South Africa: Parliament On R14 Million Payment to Walter Sisulu University Student

press release

R14 million payment to WSU student dubious and unacceptable, says Committee

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training Ms Connie September said the Committee deserves to be taken into confidence about the erroneous payment of R14 million to a student at the Walter Sisulu University.

"It can only serve to benefit Members of the Committee to be brought up to speed on how such a dubious act occurred and why it took this long to be identified. The Committee wants to know the number of students who could have benefitted from this money," Ms September said.

"This is unacceptable that such a grave mistake as this one could occur undetected on money appropriated by Parliament, and disbursed by various entities including the Department right down to the level of ending up in a private account."

She said the Committee accepts that this is not the fault of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, but still companies that NSFAS use to distribute funding should be of unquestionable capacity with efficiency all round.

Media reports have revealed how a student at the Walter Sisulu University embezzled over R800 000 following the erroneous payment into her account. The company (Intellimali) responsible for the mishap has said it will follow the law in trying to recover the money.

"It is rather unfortunate that the student did not query the extra zeros that have been put to the original amount she should have received."

Ms September said the Committee accepts that steps are underway to recover the money and is keen to hear from the Department and NSFAS on the matter. The company may as well be required to come and appear before the Committee.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa