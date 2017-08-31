South Africa: Decomposed Body Might Be That of Missing Mpumalanga Teen

Police in Bushbuckridge are investigating whether a partially decomposed body found in a shack might be that of a missing teenager.

The body was discovered in a shack in Boikhutso on Wednesday.

Residents reported the matter to the police after they noticed a foul smell.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: "I could smell the bad odour as I passed the house of my neighbour, but I wasn't sure what it was or where exactly it was coming from."

According to the neighbour, the owner of the house had moved out of her shack three months ago and it had remained unoccupied.

"We had to call the owner to say there is some funny smell in the house and that the house is locked from the outside using a pad-lock. She gave us permission to break open the door, only to find a human body that was rotten and decomposed beyond recognition," said the neighbour.

It is suspected that a body might be that of a young man who has been missing for three weeks.

According to Colonel Mtsholi Mbembe of Mpumalanga SAPS, the owner of the shack confirmed that her family was in despair after a 16-year-old relative went missing.

"We suspect that the body we found in the shack is related to the shack owner; he was last seen going to school, according to reports, and in our preliminary investigation we suspect that he was kidnapped and hung to death," said Mbembe.

The colonel said that an inquest case has been opened but that a murder case may be later opened, depending on the further information uncovered.

Source: News24