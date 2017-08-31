South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Receives Final Report of Commission On Higher Education

press release

President Jacob Zuma has received the final report of the Commission into the Feasibility of Fee-Free Higher Education and Training in South Africa.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Judge Jonathan Heher, presented the report to the President at his Genadendal residence in Cape Town.

President Zuma will study the report and its recommendations as well as make it available to the public in due course.

The President established the Commission in January 2016, with an expectation to complete its task within eight months. However, after the amendment of its terms of reference, the Commission was granted an extension to complete its work by 30 June 2017.

President Zuma has expressed his gratitude to Judge Heher and all members of the Commission for the work done that ensured the successful conclusion of the work of the Commission.

The President also thanks all the witnesses and stakeholders in higher education for their contribution and participation in the Commission.

Issued by: The Presidency