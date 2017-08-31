31 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Lesotho's Ex-Deputy PM 'Flees to SA After Death Threats' - Reports

Lesotho's former deputy prime minister Mothetjoa Metsing has reportedly fled the country after receiving death threats.

According to SABC, Metsing "feared for his life".

A BBC report said that he had fled to South Africa.

Tensions remained high in the mountain kingdom after the killing of Prime Minister Tom Thabane's estranged wife.

Thabane's estranged wife was shot dead two days before his inauguration in June. The motive behind the shooting still remained unknown.

The country's former defence minister Tseliso Mokhosi was also recently arrested over the killing of a policeman in 2016.

The police officer's body was found earlier this month.

The former minister had since been freed, SABC said.

News24

Lesotho

