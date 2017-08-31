South Africa: Akker Starts At Hooker for Sharks

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for their top-of-the-table Currie Cup clash against the Free State Cheetahs in Durban on Saturday.

Du Preez made a few of changes to the side that defeated Western Province 21-20 at Newlands last weekend.

Wing Kobus van Wyk picked up a groin injury against his former team and is unavailable for the match.

His place on the wing is taken by debutant Tythan Adams in the only change to the backline.

Up front, a fit-again Keegan Daniel comes into the side on the flank to take the place of Tyler Paul who has shifted to lock in place of Jean Droste who plays off the bench after breaking his nose.

The front row shows three changes, Thomas du Toit returns from injury to replace the injured Juan Schoeman and at tighthead John-Hubert Meyer replaces the injured Ross Geldenhuys, with Akker van der Merwe swapping places at hooker with Franco Marais.

Springbok back Curwin Bosch returned to Durban on Tuesday afternoon and was not considered for selection due to him having missed the Monday and Tuesday training sessions. He will be in contention for next week's match. Saturday's clash is an important one for both sides, with the Sharks trailing the log leaders by only a single point on the log standings.Saturday's clash at Kings Park is scheduled for 16:15. Teams: Sharks 15 Inny Radebe, 14 Tythan Adams, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 S'bu Nkosi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Thomas du ToitSubstitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Marius Louw, 22 Garth April Free State Cheetahs 15 Reinhardt Erwee, 14 Carel-Jan Coetzee, 13 JW Jonker, 12 Stephan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Luther Obi, 10 Ryno Eksteen, 9 JP Smith, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Chris Dry (captain), 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Dennis Visser, 4 Nicolaas Immelman, 3 Reinach Venter, 2 Reinach venter, 1 Gert Kotze

Substitutes: 16 Elandre Huggett, 17 Andrew Kuhn, 18 Sibabalo Qoma, 19 Ntokoza Vidima, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Dian Badenhorst, 22 Marco Mason

Source: Sport24