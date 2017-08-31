South Africa: Bok Boost for Golden Lions

Golden Lions coach Swys de Bruin has named his team for their Currie Cup clash against the Pumas at Ellis Park on Saturday (14:00 kick-off).

Springbok prop Ruan Dreyer is back in action for the Lions, while Ryan Kankowski starts at No 8 after recovering from a groin strain.

In the backline, Madosh Tambwe will start at wing, with Sylvian Mahuza moving to fullback.

Harold Vorster injured his hand and is replaced at centre by Manual Rass , who was a star performer for the SA Schools side last year, before moving from Western Province to the Lions.

Branco du Preez , on loan from the Springbok Sevens, has also been included on the bench.

The versatile Du Preez can cover most positions among the backs.

Teams:

Golden Lions

15 Sylvian Mahuza, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Manual Rass, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Ashlon Davids, 9 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 8 Ryan Kankowski, 7 Fabian Booysen, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van Rooyen (captain)

Substitutes: 16. Pieter Jansen, 17. Corné Fourie, 18. Jacobie Adriaanse, 19. Robert Kruger, 20. Hacjivah Dayimani, 21. Branco du Preez, 22. Jaco van der Walt

Pumas

15 Gerrit Smith, 14 JP Lewis, 13 Jerome Pretorius, 12 Hennie Skorbinski (captain), 11 Ruwellyn Isbell, 10 Kobus Marais, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Lambert Groenewald, 6 Thembelani Bholi, 5 Hugo Kloppers, 4 Stefan Willemse, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Mark Pretorius, 1 Kwezi Mona.

Substitutes: 16 Frankie Herne, 17 De-Jay Terblanche, 18 Cameron Lindsay, 19 Brian Shabangu, 20 Chris Cloete, 21 Reynier van Rooyen, 22 Neil Maritz

Source: Sport24