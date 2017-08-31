Gaborone — Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) and Botswana Primary Schools Sports Association (BOPSSA) has sent a team of about 200 athletes to Lesotho to participate at this year's Confederation of Southern Africa School Sports Association (COSSASA) games.

Team Botswana general manager, Montlenyane Radihephi said at the send off ceremony in Gaborone recently that the team was ready for the games after good preparations in Orapa.

"I believe we are ready for battle ground, we are just waiting for the final whistle to blow, all our players are in good shape, we had all the technical staff we needed during our camping in Orapa," he said.

For her part, Minister of Basic Education, Dr Unity Dow said sports kept athletes engaged and moulded them into responsible and accountable persons as they had no time to display bad behaviour after lesson.

"Sports keeps our bodies fit and healthy at all times and it contributes to a sound mind and reduces stress," she said.

Dr Dow told the team that one could not be a sportsperson unless they were focused and had a clear vision.

"You have to know what you want and where you are going, remember you are going there to represent not just yourselves, but your families, your schools and the nation at large, go and bring back medals," the minister said.

Representing the players, Tiroyaone Bojelo said according to what he saw during training, he was positive they would make the nation proud by bringing medals home.

Team Botswana will participate in netball (girls), volleyball (boys and girls), tennis (boys and girls) basketball (boys and girls), rugby (boys and girls) and football (boys and girls) with all teams and officials dressed by Tsa Gae Clothing (All Kasi)

The team will compete against Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa Zimbabwe, Malawi and Swaziland.

Source : BOPA