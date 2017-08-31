Rwanda Bankers Association to Raise Health Awareness Through Sports

The Rwanda Bankers Association (RBA) on Tuesday announced that its members will participate in a multi-sports competition to raise health awareness among themselves.

The competition, organised in partnership with the City of Kigali, National Bank of Rwanda and the Ministry of Sports and Culture, will run under the theme, 'HEALTHY.'

The four-day tournament, the first of its kind in the country, is scheduled to take place in the first two weekends of September, according to the organizers, who expect up to 15 local commercial banks plus the National Bank of Rwanda, to participate.

According to RBA Chairperson, Dr. Diane Karusisi, the tournament will see different banks playing against each other in various sports disciplines in a bid to sensitise bankers to take care of their health, network and have fun.

"After a small survey on the banks' interest in sports, we zeroed on football, basketball, volleyball and swimming to begin with for the inaugural tournament, which will be organised on an annual basis," said Jaqueline Mugwaneza, the Executive Secretary of the Association.

Organisers say that, besides the four disciplines, members will also compete in four games namely; table tennis, aerobics and tennis in a bid to attract more participants especially the women as well as mini-marathon to be held on the car-free day, on September 3.