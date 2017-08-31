Gaborone — International Working Group on Women and Sport (IWG) has congratulated Netball Association president, Tebogo Lebotse-Sebego for being among sport administrators who will be awarded with the Presidential Certificate of Honour (PCH) during the BOT50+1 Independence Day celebrations.

Lebotse-Sebego is amongst different athletes who would be honoured for their contribution to the development of the country.

IWG secretary general, Game Mothibi said Lebotse-Sebego joined other sport leaders and icons amongst them Dorcas Makgato, Tsoseletso Magang, Mpho Keaikitse, Kgalalelo Mokgweetsi, Naledi Dikgomo-Goulden, Amantle Montsho, Naomi Ruele, Boikhutso Modongo and Goitseone Mongologa.

"On behalf of IWG and women and sport, I congratulate Tebogo for her dedication to sport. Her life as a mother, wife, employee and a sport administrator and the sacrifices she had to make have set the tone and re-wrote our story of women and sport in the country," she said.

Mothibi said Lebotse-Sebego's boldness and bravery was amazing, adding that her determination to achieve can only be a learning experience for all other women in sport.

Furthermore, she said as the current BONA president, she and her capable team brought the first World Cup to Botswana and held it successfully.

Lebotse-Sebego's leadership, she said, would be forever be remembered, and that she would go in the history of Botswana sport as a phenomenal woman who led the country to unity.

"We congratulate her and believe she will continue to serve sport and the country with the integrity she had already displayed, and that she will grow in the ranks of sport both locally and internationally," she said.

Lebotse-Sebego has served the country both as a netball player and administrator, and she started playing the game at a tender age, and became Botswana Netball Association president in 2007.

In 2010, she was elected the president of Africa netball, it was only in 2015 during the Netball World Cup 2015 (NWYC2015) held in Sydney, Australia, that Africa was represented by four teams (South Africa, Malawi, Uganda and Zambia) making it the region with the highest number of teams competing.

It was during her leadership that Africa won the bid to host Netball World Youth Cup 2017, which was held in Botswana recently.

Source: BOPA