Botswana: Revive Neighbourhood Watch

Sebina — Shashe West Member of Parliament, Mr Fidelis Molao has implored Sebina residents to revive neighbourhood watch committees.

Mr Molao said this at a kgotla meeting recently, saying it would help them fight crime in their village.

Earlier, Kgosi Shathani Mokoka of Sebina had expressed concern about the high crime rates, particularly house break-ins, which he said happened during the day.

Kgosi Mokoka also expressed concern about some parents he said sold dagga to young people, especially students.

On other issues, he informed residents about the outbreak of dog flu in Sebina.

He urged those with dogs that had died not to throw them away, but to bury them to prevent spreading the disease.

Meanwhile, MP Molao, who is also Assistant Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology, said communities should make efforts to ensure that their village was safe at all times.

He added that without their efforts, law enforcement officers would not be able to help them because they needed to share information and ideas on how best to deal with such situations.

He said crime was committed by known people, and that it was important for whistle-blowers to come forth and share information.

"Let us help our police to fight crime," he said.

Mr Molao also appealed to parents to stop selling dagga to young people.

Source: BOPA