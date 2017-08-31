Gaborone — Football leagues across the world have kicked-off, but the Botswana Premier League, which was supposed to commence in August, has been postponed and no date was given as to when the league will start.

The BPL in their press release only indicated that the reason for the delay was due to the behind the scenes preparations that were still being made in an effort to make the league more exciting.

This is not the first time Botswana Premier League has postponed the league, as during the 2016-2017 season it started in October and the delay affected the teams given that they depend on gate takings and other stakeholders.

Talking about the uncertainty of the Botswana league, former FIFA development officer, Ashford Mamelodi said the premier league in any country represented the highest level of football.

Therefore, he said it was expected that not only should the league be administered at the highest level, but that it should also set the pace for all other subordinate structures to follow.

Furthermore, he said the league was often referred to as the shop window of football in a particular country.

"In a perfect world footballers not in this league must aspire to reach such a league. La Liga in Spain and Bundesliga in Germany are examples of well-run leagues. Non professional leagues such as our own which generally start on time include leagues in Zambia, Zimbabwe and Swaziland," he said

Mamelodi said this was the league from where national team players were selected depending on how well it was organised, adding that it includes all levels, U15, U17 and U20, and for both boys and girls.

"It is inevitably that one that is able to attract the highest level of sponsorship in a given country generally commensurate with its level of play," he said.

He argued that challenges at this level of football, including an uncertain start to the league season, would create uncertainty including the sponsorship partners who derive the benefits of a well-run league as it was associated with their product.

Importantly, he said, it gives sponsors the needed assurance on their partnership with the game which as a consequence was a factor in determining their level of investment in the league.

Furthermore, he said many followers of the league who were accustomed to watching the local league from a certain time of the year were denied entertainment.

Mamelodi said in a country such as Botswana where facilities were shared not only by other leagues, but also other users including other sport codes, a well programmed beginning and end of the main league would assist other users to plan their activities.

He said the delay of the league also affected hawkers who derived their livelihoods from the games, saying their business would be adversely affected as long as the league does not start on time.

He said it also brings into question the leadership and management of the league, including their ability to plan well ahead of time, particularly when the sponsorship was on its final season.

Mamelodi said well managed leagues such as the PSL of South Africa and the EPL in England had their fixtures released well on time.

Source : BOPA