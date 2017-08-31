Malawi Govt Tells Chakwera to Report Candidate's 'Threat to Life' to Police Not Donors

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accused leader of opposition Lazarous Chakwera for writing the foreign missions on alleged threats to life of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate for Nsanje Lalanje Constituency parliamentary by-elections slated for October 17, Lawrence Sitolo.

Chakwera wrote a letter copied to US embassy, Germany, European Union, British High Commission and the United Nations to report that Sitolo is living dangerously as DPP gurus are baying for his blood.

But DPP responded at a news conference which they addressed at Central Office of Information in Lilongwe, saying Chakwera should have reported the matter to "right institutions" such as Malawi Electoral Commission and Police and not donors.

"If MCP has evidence that their candidate is receiving threats, let them go and report to police," government spokesman Nicholous Dausi said.

He said the "responsible agency" for handling cases of threats is the police not donors.

Dausi said MCP is "trying to drag members of the diplomatic community into partisan politics."

DPP spokesman Francis Kasaila accused MCP of using "desperate" measures.

In his letter, Chakwera says DPP top brass are persuading Sitolo to receive K100 million and withdraw his MCP membership then contest as an independent candidate or even withdraw from the race altogether to get a diplomatic posting with cash makeweight of K50 million.

He has also been offered to receive an MP's salary and relate benefits from government if he does not contest.

Chakwera alleges in the letter that Sitolo is receiving phone calls from DPP operatives including Leston Mulli and Noel Masangwi "people who have allegedly been mentioned in some heinous acts like the death of Polytechnic student Robert Chasowa."

The leader of opposition also informs the international community that Sitolo has also received calls from DPP regional governor for the south, Charles Mchacha and strongman Kondwani Nankhumwa (Minister and Leader of government business in parliament].

"Hon. Sitolo has recordings of the phone conversations with these people," said Chakwera in the letter.

When contacted for comment, the mentioned DPP officials denied the allegations.

MCP deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said police which is controlled by ruling party can not be helpful, indicating that DPP has a history of abductions and killings.

Mkaka said there is an issue if regime thugs violence at MCP rally in Mzuzu and police are yet to conclude the matter and a plot to set MCP headquarters on fire.