30 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Jiu-Jitsu - Sports Leaders Clarified On Motivation, Dealing With Obstacles

Cacuso — Leaders of jiu-jitsu and judo teams, as well as officials of the Biocom Project were clarified Tuesday on incentive and how to deal with obstacles.

Carlos Matias, Director General of Biocom

This was during a lecture run by the writer and international master of judo and jiu-jitsu, the Brazilian Max Trombini, held in Cacuso municipality, northern Malanje province.

The initiative aimed at encouraging the employees on the practice of these sports.

Max Trombini spoke of the various facets of his professional life and how he managed to establish himself emotionally and build a career that made him become one of the top judo and jiu-jitsu coaches in Brazil.

In turn, the director of production of Biocom, Marcos Brandão, stressed the importance of the lecture.

According to him, the event incentives the workers to improve their performance and dedication to sports.

Max Trombini and Sensei Umakakeda have been in northern Malanje province at the invitation by Biocom.

The objective is to share experience with the athletes from Martial Arts school of the referred project.

Angola

