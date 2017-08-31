30 August 2017

Angola: Huíla Bets On Preventing Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV

Lubango — Health sector in southern Huila province has pledged to preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV with the increase of awareness campaigns among the local population and prenatal consultation until the end of 2017.

The pledge was made by Anti-AIDS Programme attached to Department of Public Health and Control of Endemic Diseases in Huila province.

The supervisor of Anti-AIDS Programme, Levy Gomes, told Angop Wednesday that the sector intends to reduce the mother-to-child transmission rate from 5.9 to three percent per year.

Levy added the number of HIV-infected pregnant women visiting the hospital to get informed on their serostatus will increase as the result of sensitising campaigns.

According to him, the initiative will also help identify the number of pregnant women infected with disease, in order to avoid transmitting the disease during childbirth.

