30 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Judo Inclusion Into Schools Recommended

Luanda — The president of the Angolan Judo Federation (FAJ) Paulo Nzinga Wednesday defended in Luanda the need to integrate judo in schools and expand it in all provinces, with a view to ensuring standardised development of sport.

Paulo Nzinga said so to journalists after the meeting with three Brazilian judo and jiu-jitsu specialists, on visit in Angola.

He said that the intention is to instill in the children positive principles contained in these modalities.

The official also said that the Brazilian masters held a lecture to encourage the national agents on the actions and the forms of social integration of children, starting with the practice of sports.

Max Trombini and Sensei Umakakeda were in northern Malanje province Tuesday at the invitation by Biocom.

The objective was to share experience with the athletes from Martial Arts school of the referred project

