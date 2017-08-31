30 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Namibe - TB Kills More Than 90 People in First Half of 2017

Moçâmedes — Ninety-one people died in the first half of 2017 in south-west Namibe province, victim of tuberculosis.

The data were released Wednesday by the provincial Department of Public Health and Control of Endemic Diseases.

According to the supervisor of Anti-TB Programme, Sebastião Teles, compared to the previous period of 2016 there was an increase of 20 deaths.

Teles quoted 1,193 cases of tuberculosis as having been diagnosed across the province.

He mentioned 366 new cases, 196 relapses, 180 recurrences and 361 patients discontinued the treatment.

