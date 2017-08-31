Angola: Cuanza Norte - Firefighter Department Records 11 Incidents

Ndalatando — Eleven cases have been reported in the last seven days in the northern Cuanza Norte province, announced the Fire-Department, quoting three more compared to the previous week.

This is contained a weekly report reached Angop Wednesday.

The source makes reference to five road accidents as having occurred in the municipalities of Cazengo and Cambambe leading to four injuries and one dead.

The incidents include three small-scale fires caused by short-circuit and arson, occurred in the municipalities of Cazengo and Lucala that affected houses and environmental sectors.

The report put the material damages at 476.000 kwanzas.

The note also mentioned 38-year-old man who committed suicide by hanging himself.

The report also quotes a drowning case of under four-year-old child in the municipality of Cambambe and another related to an invasion of bees.