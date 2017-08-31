30 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Scholars Urged to Promote Studies At Bicuar Park

Matala — National and foreign scholars have been told to promote scientific studies on the flora and fauna at natural reserve of Bicuar Park based in Matala Municipality, southern Huila province, aimed at discovery of new species.

This was recommended Wednesday by manager of Bicuar National Park, José Maria Kandungo.

Speaking to Angop, José Kandungo noted that the park houses diversity of animals and plants still unknown in the world.

He described them as important for the diversification of the country's economy.

The managers also considered the site a fertile natural reserve that needs practical studies to protect the spaces and habitat of animals.

He invited the entrepreneurs to invest in the ecotourism of reserve, building hotels and resorts, among other infrastructures that can attract visitors and tourists.

