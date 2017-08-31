Luanda — The national senior women's basketball team arrived in Luanda Wednesday after partaking in 23rd Edition of the African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket2018) that ran from 18-27 in Bamaku, Mali, won by Nigeria.

Angola ranked 6th, after losing 56-61 to Côte d'Ivoire in the game of access to the fifth and sixth places.

Angola dropped two places compared to the fourth place gained last time in Cameroon in 2015.

The team's captain, Nguedula Filipe, praised the country's behaviour despite this ranking.