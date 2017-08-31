30 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Seleva FC Win Cunene Cup

Ondjiva — Seleva FC's Men's five-a-side soccer team won Angola Cup provincial stage Wednesday in Ondjiva city, southern Cunene province, after beating Brumangol FC 17-2.

The winning team scored seven goals in the first half plus 10 in the second period.

Speaking to Angop, Seleva FC's coach, Santos Elias, said he was pleased with the result.

While Brumangol coach Pedro de Castro congratulated the winners on achieving the title and pledged to work harder on positive results in the coming editions.

The victory will enable Seleva FC's team to represent Cunene in the national phase on a date to be set by the Angolan Federation of Sport (FAFUSA).

