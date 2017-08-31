31 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2017 - Petro Lose to Interclube

Luanda — Petro de Luanda lost on Wednesday to Interclube by 0-2, in a match played in Luanda's 22 de Junho stadium, in the completion of the 18th round of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017).

The goals were scored by Fabrício and Duarte at 25 and 62 minutes, respectively.

With this result, Petro remain second with 47 points, while Inteclub climbed one step from seventh to sixth with 36 points.

The match had not taken place at the time because the two teams had given more than two players to the national team that participated in the Cosafa Cup (competition of the Southern region of the African continent) and the qualification for CHAN2018 in Kenya.

1º de Agosto lead the competition with 50 points.

