Angola - Ministry Reverses Oil Block to State

Luanda — The Ministry of Petroleum has reversed to the state domain the Oil Block 2/85, due to the end of the production period of the agreement for the sharing of this sector.

In an Executive Decree published in the State Gazette dated August 25, the institution states that the period of the production sharing contract for Block 2/85 ceased on September 29, 2015.

The document, which ANGOP had access to, justifies such a procedure because the National Concessionaire did not require the extension of the production period of the said concession.

A total of 12 oil blocks are exploited in Angola.