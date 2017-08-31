31 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Book Crónica Do Bar Dos Canalhas to Be Released in Brazil

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The book entitled "Crónica do Bar dos Canalhas", to be released on September 7 in Brazil by the Drago Publishers at the Bienal of Rio de Janeiro.

The release of the book, jointly coordinated by the Portuguese Eduardo Águaboa and Angolan Luís Fernando, results from a partnership between the Portuguese publishers Colibi, which granted the edition copyright to the aforementioned Brazilian publishers.

The participation of Angolan, Portuguese and Brazilian young writers in this qualified work had good results in Portugal. The current work is the second one the team has published after the first one entitled "As Taras de Luanda".

