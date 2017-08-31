31 August 2017

Angola: Elections2017 - Provisional Results Publication Method Legal - Court

Luanda — The director of the Political Parties Issues Office of the Constitutional Court, Marcy Lopes, last Wednesday in Luanda said that there was no law violation or irregular change of rules in the procedure used by the National Electoral Commission (CNE) to publish the results of the 23 August general polls.

Marcy Lopes made this statement to the press in the ambit of an appeal filed by the CASA-CE coalition, which defends that the procedure adopted by the CNE in the process of divulging the provisional electoral results was not in line with the Organic Law on the General Elections (LOEG).

According to the official, gathered in a plenary session the Constitutional Court analysed the arguments of illegality presented by the CASA-CE coalition and concluded that the publication of provisional electoral results is a CNE prerogative.

"It is not a shared competence with the local (CNE) organs, which seems to be the understanding of CASA-CE", said the source.

On her turn, the representative of CASA-CE, Cesinanda Xavier Narciso - who appeared in the Constitutional Court last Wednesday to respond to the institution's notification relating to the issue - said to journalists that her political organisation will soon make a pronouncement on the decision reached by the court.

The provisional results of the last 23 August elections give the ruling MPLA a comfortable lead in the votes count with 61.05 per cent, followed by UNITA (26.71%), CASA-CE (9.46%), PRS (1.33%), FNLA (0.90%) and APN (0.49%).

