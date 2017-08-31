31 August 2017

Angola: Malanje - Association to Integrate Hawkers in Formal Market

Malanje — The Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Malanje (Assomeje) presented to the provincial government a memorandum that aims to take street hawkers out of the main roads of the city so as to integrate them in the formal market.

The women entrepreneurs' initiative also aims to improve the family income of women through their involvement in profitable activities such as agriculture and fish farming, according to the chairperson of Assomeje, Ana José.

Providing better working conditions for women and developing literacy programmes is also part of this memorandum.

In order to fulfill this desire, Ana José guaranteed the support of the provincial government, so as to provide work equipment for the development of the farming sector.

The Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Malanje has 600 members.

